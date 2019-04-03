Michael became an inspiration to para bowls the world over

The chairman of Disability Sport Fife has led the tributes to Auchtermuchty’s para bowler Michael Simpson following his retirement.

Michael announced this week that he intends to leave the sport to spend more time with his family.

Richard Brickley MBE said his decision was “not surprising but, of course, disappointing”.

In 2005 Michael was runner up in the Strathmiglo Bowling Club singles championship and a member of the under 25 Fife County team.

Vascular illness resulted in a double below knee amputation and a radical rethink of his future as a performance bowler.

Following a year in hospital and with massive support from family and Strathmiglo Bowling Club, friends and committee, Michael launched a career in para bowls after leaving hospital in March 2008.

He has never looked back since, winning a host of domestic and international honours.

Mr Brickley said: “As well as being a successful high performance bowler, Michael is a leader and his influence will be missed greatly in the national squad.

“In the past decade he has risen from Fife champion to a silver medallist at the IBD world championships in New Zealand.

“Michael may be retiring but he will be remembered as one of Scotland’s leading para bowlers.”

Michael was selected for Scotland’s physically disabled and visually impaired team to travel to South Africa for the IBD World Championships in 2011 to try and better the third place team finish at the Championships in Australia in 2007.

After a comfortable start in singles, the heat and humidity of South Africa took its toll on Michael, but in true Simpson fashion he rallied for the pairs and won a bronze medal with Kevin Wallace in the toughest classification section of the tournament.

It may be argued, however, that his finest international achievement was winning a silver medal in mixed pairs with Rosemary Lenton at the IBD World Championships in New Zealand in 2015.

He was a double Commonwealth Games representative and an inspiration to mainstream and para bowlers throughout Scotland and beyond.

Michael is a very strong family man with Connor, Joshua, Rory and wife Lynda, playing a massive part in his very busy life.