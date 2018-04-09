Michael just misses target of a top three finish

Leven’s Michael Drever flew out to Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates for the first Para trap World Cup of 2018.

It was the first the first occasion when the leading Para pistol, rifle and shotgun athletes had competed on the same programme in the one event.

During practice Michael followed the instructions of STS coach Marco Micheli and prepared accordingly. With appropriate adjustments made, Michael decided that he would approach the targets early on.

The first day of competition resulted in a solid and consistent performance with a 20, 18, 20, resulting in second place and two targets off the leader.

This gave Michael confidence going into the second day.

The second day did not start too well.

A score of 15 was a setback but thankfully it didn’t really affect Michael’s position because he finished with another 20.

He was now in joint second place.

Michael felt good going into the final but this was new ground for him entirely and he knew it would throw up something new. He started quite well but tailed off towards the end of the 25 targets.

The scores were close between all competitors other than the leader, therefore he knew he couldn’t afford to slip up. Michael kept pace for the first targets but on the fourth place elimination round lost concentration and lost too many targets.

Michael was eliminated at this point and while fourth place was not the plan, finishing second in qualification was an excellent and promising result.