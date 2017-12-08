Michael planning to become the Wizard of Oz

Auchtermuchty’s Michael Simpson was amongst 35 more Scots added to Team Scotland on St Andrews Day for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Michael was one of two outstanding Disability Sport Fife bowlers and one very experienced local coach called up for the bowls squad for Australia.

In the Para bowls B6/B7/B8 Open Triples, Strathmiglo BC’s Simpson from Auchtermuchty is the sole returning member of the team that took fourth place in Glasgow.

He is joined by 2015 IBD Singles World Champion, Martin Hunter from Burntisland and Burntisland BC and 2016 Scottish Champion, Mike Nicoll from the Borders.

Only three physically disabled para bowlers will travel to Australia and the competition for places has been intense because of the strength of the present Scottish squad.

Scotland finished second in the overall team competition at the last IBD World Championships in New Zealand.

Para bowler Irene Edgar and her director, David Thomas, make a return to Team Scotland having won silver in Glasgow in the B2/B3 mixed pairs.

Robert Barr, directed by Sarah Jane Ewing (Dunfermline and Headwell BC), will partner Irene this time.

Robert and Sarah Jane have already experienced success on the Gold Coast greens, taking silver at the 2016 Eight Nations Championships.

Sarah Jane is a Scottish international bowler and involved with DSF in the development of bowls locally.