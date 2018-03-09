Michael prepares to bowl them over Down Under

Auchtermuchty’s Michael Simpson joined his Team Scotland squad mates to head out to the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast this week.

Bowler Michael, who plays with Strathmiglo Bowling Club, is the only Disability Sport Fife member selected for the Scottish team of three physically disabled and two visually impaired bowlers.

Sadly Martin Hunter from Burntisland BC had to call off for personal reasons from the physically disabled triple where he would have been competing with Michael.

Richard Brickley MBE, president of DSF, said: “all of us in Disability Sport Fife wish the Para Bowls squad in particular all the very best in Australia.”

The Para bowls squad has just returned from Spain where they were based at Quesada and El Rancho bowling clubs competing against mainstream Spanish internationals and club selections.

Sarah Jane Ewing and Eric McMillan will travel as Team Scotland director and support staff members.