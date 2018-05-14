Midweek series starts a busy spell for Haddies

A busy week of racing for the Anster Haddies started on Wednesday night with the Fife Athletic Club’s mid-week series.

The annual Strathkinnes to Blebo Craigs 4.5 mile trail race proved as popular as ever. Thomas Knox led the way for the Haddies and finished in a time of 28.12, followed by Eck Anderson in a course PB time of 29.48.

Next over the line was CJ MacPhail in 31.34, Fiona Cruickshanks in a course PB time of 33.02, George Findlay 33.21, Pamela Cruickshanks 35.34, Bill Simpson 35.54 and Ewan Cameron in 36.11. Ross Young made his debut run for Anster Haddies at the race and finished in 36.16 followed by Lynne Herd in 37.18, Yvonne Dehn 38.25, Allan Gibson 38.52 and Jazmin and Debz Hay ran together in a time of 40.21.

On Thursday, Eric Anderson travelled to Helensburgh to race in the Helensburgh 10k finishing in a time of 44.59. Eric then ran the St Andrews Parkrun 5k on Saturday morning in a time of 22.17.

Also running parkrun in St Andrews were Innes Knight in 20.49 and Bill Simpson in 23.12.

Duncan Hall finished in 1st place in Newport Lakes Parkrun in Melbourne in 19.55. At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Titch Shaw was first in his age category in 20.58.

Five Haddies headed up to Glen Affric to take part in the Glen Affric Duathlon.

The 3 stage race starts with a 7.5 mile hill run, an 18 mile mountain bike route, then finishing with a 2.5 mile run alongside the river Affric. First Haddie finisher was Eck Anderson in 2hr38min55sec, followed by Jonny Knox 2hr43min8sec, Thomas Knox 2hr47min42sec, Tracy Knox 3hr31min35sec and Yvonne Dehn in 3hr41min18sec.

The Road to the Isles half marathon took place on Saturday morning. The 13.1 mile route starts in Druimindarroch and runs out towards the coast before finishing in Mallaig. George Findlay finished first MV60 in 1.38.54, Debz Hay was 1FV50 in 1.46.23 and George Hay finished in 2.44.01.

Loch Leven Half Marathon was a popular race for the Haddies. The undulating 13.1 mile route runs on the road round Loch Leven. Davie Brisland led the way for the Haddies in 1.30.20, followed by Davie Burgess in 1.32.18 and Giles Harris in 1.33.53. Natalie Mckay ran her first ever half marathon in 1.50.50,

Lynne Herd ran a distance PB of 1.51.17, Ewan Cameron finished in 2.03.31, Robyn Mcdonald in 2.13.18 and Hannah Allum finished in 2.22.47.

The re-scheduled Arbroath Footers Smokies 10 mile road race also took place.

Fiona Cruickshanks finished in a personal best time of 1.18.26, closely followed by Pamela Cruickshanks also in a PB time of 1.20.43.

Finishing a busy week of racing, Eric Anderson ran the 13.1 mile Monklands Half Marathon in 1.39.50.