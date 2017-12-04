Milestones hit during a great weekend

It was a day of significant milestones for several Leven Las Vegas club members last Saturday.

At St Andrews parkrun, club veteran Allen Marr ran his 100th parkrun joined by his grandson Spencer in his buggy.

And there was double reason to celebrate for the Levenmoth side with another member clocking up a milestone.

At the same venue fellow veteran Ian Shield clocked up his 150th parkrun while long distance specialists Davie Hogg and Robin Pate both exceeded 1000 miles of running in 2017 by completing the 5knm course at Craigtoun Park.

In addition there were new PBs for Karen Richards, Nicole Kelly, Lynsay Bell and Dawn Watson as their recent hard work in training continued to show benefits.

Members were also in action in other areas of the Kingdom, recording more terrific times.

The outstanding Leven Las Vegas parkrun performance of the day however was at Kirkcaldy on Saturday morning where Jim Dunstan smashed his previous best and broke the 23 minute barrier in the process.

As Christmas approaches several seasonally themed races are taking place.

On Sunday morning the Santa’s Sleighs of Fire event was held on the West Sands at St Andrews to raise funds for East Neuk of Fife Round Table to distribute to local charities.

Leven Las Vegas was represented by Jemma Guild, Bex Oakenfull and Bryan McLaren.

Bryan had a fine run to finish in second place overall to cap a terrific weekend for the club.