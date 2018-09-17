Montrose 74-12 Glenrothes 2nds

Glenrothes 1st XV had a free weekend so the spotlight fell on the seconds who, having enjoyed two bonus point wins to open the season, travelled to Montrose.

Montrose broke the deadlock with their best player, Kyle Clark, grabbing two quick tries highlighting poor tackling by the Reds. Duncan Ruxton missed both conversions but when he grabbed a third try he converted with a drop kick.

The referee made a number of contentious decisions throughout the game but Montrose were much cuter in taking advantage of these. Their bonus point try came when a player offside at a scrum 5m from the Glens line intercepted a loose pass and crashed over the line. Ruxton converted.

Glenrothes went close through Callum Kennedy before grabbing their first try when Kyle McIntosh joined the line and stepped inside the last defender to score between the uprights and the corner flag. McIntosh missed his conversion attempt.

However, normal service was quickly resumed as Glenrothes were penalised for not releasing the ball quick enough and eventually Thomas Lindsay forced his way over from the resultant short penalty. Ruxton converted.

Montrose had time for two more tries before the interval. Clark completed his hat trick, then number 8, Casey Pinder, picked up from a scrum on the Glens 5m line and crashed over to the left of the posts. Ruxton’s conversion made it 43-5 at half-time.

The second spell got off to a disastrous start for the Glens as Pinder grabbed his second try. After a series of phases they added another try when Clark offloaded to the supporting Callum Pittendreich. Ruxton converted.

Montrose were to add another three tries with both Lindsay and Ruxton scoring their second tries of the game on the left and Stewart Anderson being credited with the final home try with as 75m sprint down the right of the pitch. Ruxton also scored two conversions.

Glenrothes enjoyed their best spell of a torrid afternoon in the last quarter of an hour which coincided with Mitchell’s switch from stand off to his more usual position of scrum half. Glenrothes continued to exert pressure as the game neared its conclusion and another 5m scrum yielded a penalty which Lee Gratshore took quickly and powered his way over the line. McIntosh’s conversion resulted in a 74-12 defeat.

Next weekend the firsts resume their league programme against Harris at Carleton Park. kicking off at 3pm.