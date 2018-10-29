Moodie closing in on National Series race crown

Gordon Moodie (Windygates) has had a busy weekend’s racing with his BriSCA formula II.

The Levenmouth racers competitive action started off on tarmac at Skegness on Thursday night where he won the opening heat but was second in heat two as well as the final.

Moodie then moved to the shale track at Belle Vue on Friday where he picked up a fifth then a sixth in his heats.

In a high speed final Moodie brought his car home in fifth place and then eighth in the Grand National.

Moodie then travelled to Birmingham for round eight of the National Series on Saturday where he again raced his tarmac car.

In his heat he finished in second place, picked up a fifth in the final and then another fifth in the Grand National.

Moodie is standing 67 points clear of Kelvyn Marshall and a further three ahead of Chris Burgoyne.

The action arrives in Fife on Saturday when the Racewall hosts stage nine of the event.

The meeting starts at 5:30pm