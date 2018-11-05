Moodie increases points advantage at Racewall

It was a meeting of two halves at the Cowdenbeath Racewall where the first half was run in dry conditions and then the remainder in heavy driving rain.

The feature races were for the Formula II was the Champion of Champions final and the ninth round of the National Series where Gordon Moodie started off the meeting with a 67 point advantage.

It turned out to be quite a night with Gregor Turner winning three Formula II races including the Champion of Champions final.

John Hogg won the meeting final with Euan Millar winning the track points championship by 17 points.

Formula II stalwart Jimmy Moodie was also inducted into the Scottish Legends hall of fame.

There was a good turnout of Formula II drivers to the track including National Series drivers, Colin Gregg, Ben Lockwood, Richard Bowyer plus Scottish drivers Adam Blacklock, Chris Burgoyne and Moodie.

The opening race of the night was the Champion of Champions final, a race that is only open to race winners at the Racewall.

Turner was enjoying a healthy lead but when C. Burgoyne moved into second the gap began to close.

However the laps ran out before he did so and Turner went through to win the title with Ian Thompson (Kennoway) having to settle for third with Moodie in ninth place.

The first heat saw all cars appear on the track with C Reid leading the field away but within a couple of laps Turner was leading. P. Reid moved into second but then lost out to Robbie Dawson and whilst the latter closed the gap, Turner went on to pick up his second win of the night.

The rain had started in earnest as the drivers appeared for heat two and seemed to get heavier as the race progressed.

Howie got off line lapping a group of slower cars allowing Turner into the lead and he went on to win from Dawson and Steven Burgoyne with Moodie sixth and ahead of C. Burgoyne and Blacklock and C. Reid in tenth place.

It was still raining heavily when the cars lined up for their final with Bowyer failing to start.

Despite the dreadful conditions Hogg was soon through into the lead and pulling away from the field. However when Colin Forbes retired on the main straight the race was suspended and the cars lined up in single file behind Hogg. On the restart Hogg quickly pulled away from the field.

In the end Hogg won from C. Burgoyne and Moodie.

McKinstry then won the Grand National from Millar, Wallace and P. Reid with Moodie sixth and ahead of Blacklock with Hogg ninth and Gregg tenth.

At the end of the night Moodie had increased his lead in the National Series to 71 points over Burgoyne.