Moodie set to get back on track at the Racewall

There was another good turnout of drivers to the third practice session at the Racewall although not everything went to plan.

Isla Chisholm managed to roll her Micro F2 on the main straight but undaunted she was soon back in action.

There were plenty of cars down from the north of Scotland in the Saloons and the Micro F2 whilst there were three of the McGill drivers on track in the ORCi Stock Rods.

In the Formula IIs Ryan Walker was having a trouble-free run in the Gregor Turner car whilst Garry Sime was giving his car its first airing of the year. Chris Burgoyne was out with his shale car whilst Pete Davidson was back with another engine under the bonnet. Newcomer Jamie Reid encountered problems but was soon back in action.

In the 1300 Saloons Scott Lindsell had his car all sign written and not only did it look good but it was fast. Gary Paterson and Callum Sturrock had good runs although the latter encountered a mechanical problem but was soon back in action.

There was a big turnout of the Micro F2 drivers and there was plenty of close fats racing.

Connor St Aubyn and Lennon Cuthill had good runs but then so did Kyle Rogerson, Kara Russell and David Philp Jnr. The Micro F2s look to be in for an exciting season – there will be plenty of cars and no shortage of action.

This Saturday the stock car season roars back into life with the Micro F2 drivers taking to the track at around 5.30pm. Starting what is going to be a fantastic season are the BriSCA Formula IIs, Saloons, Ministox, Prostocks and Micro F2. It is an important year for the Saloon drivers who have their World Final in August and the drivers will be keen to get their cars sorted out early on.

The World and National Series Champion Gordon Moodie (Windygates) is scheduled to appear at the Racewall on Saturday night with his new Zetec powered Formula II.

At the practice session last Sunday there was a big turn out of cars with the McGills dominating the ORCi Stock rods.

World Champion Lee (Kirkcaldy) posted the fastest time but James Gray was only marginally slower. Dean (East Wemyss) and Liam (Dysart) had good runs and will be more than pleased with their sessions.

* Gordon Moodie (Windygates) was racing his Formula II at Birmingham on Saturday night where he took his new Zetec powered car to ninth place in heat one and then a fourth place in the final. In the Grand National finished in eighth place from a lap handicap.

On Sunday Moodie travelled over to Skegness where he won the opening heat and then finished in second place in heat two.

Moodie won the final and then picked up a seventh in the Grand National.