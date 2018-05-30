Moodie takes advantage of opponents’ errors

There were 22 Formula II drivers at the Racewall with Craig Reid back with a Zetec engine whilst Daniel Scrimgeour and Trevor Harris were having their first outings of the season.

Local drivers on the grid included Ian Thompson (Kennoway) and Gordon Moodie (Windygates).

The first Formula II race was a white/yellow challenge heat and was won by Gregor Turner who led home Steven Burgoyne and Craig Driscoll with C Reid in fifth place.

The opening heat saw Garry Sime go through to win from Chris Burgoyne and Liam Rennie with Moodie fifth and Turner in eighth place.

Heat two ended with Ian Thompson winning when slipped through into the lead and on to win from C. Burgoyne and Adam Blacklock with Moodie in fifth and ahead of Turner.

Lindsay got an exciting final underway with the result only resolved during the closing stages. Early on Thompson and C. Burgoyne hooked bumpers resulting in both having to retire. Blacklock was running ahead of Turner and were soon through into the lead positions. As the race progressed Rennie and Gordon Moodie moved into second and third and reduced the gap to Blacklock. However when Rennie made his challenge he sent Blacklock wide and in a flash Moodie seized his opportunity to pass both. Moodie soon had Rennie in close order but held on to pick up his first win of the season with Euan Millar in third place and Turner in sixth place. Thompson went on to win the Grand National from Rennie and Blacklock but half way through the race Millar rolled his car after tangling with Robbie Dawson.

In the 2 Litre National Saloons local drivers in action included Ross Watters (Leven) and Eck Cunningham (Leven).

Their opening race of the night was a white/yellow challenge heat which was won by Willie Mitchell who won from Letford and Holly Glen with Cunningham in fifth and Mathieson in seventh place.

In the final McLaughlin held off Watters.