250 not out for Falkland runner Brian

Last Saturday morning at Craigtoun Park, St Andrews brought a parkrun milestone for Glenrothes athlete Brian Cruikshank.

The Falkland Trail Runner was taking part in his 250th 5k parkrun event. Since his first run in 2012 Cruikshank has completed parkruns at St Andrews 213 times, Edinburgh 22, Kirkcaldy nine, Camperdown four and one each at Perth and Dunfermline.

He heads the list of most male first finishes at St Andrews with 40 and has a PB of 17 minutes 44 seconds. Last Saturday his time was 19m 36s which placed him ninth overall and leading over-50.

Skwerls were there to help him celebrate the occasion and their finishing placings and times were: 7 Dave Clark 18.59, 14 Gordon Laing 20.10, 15 Mike Murdoch 20.15, 16 Kevin Murray 20.19, 18 Andy Harley 20.40, 22 Derek McDonald 21.17, 38 Kevin Funnell 22.51, 58 Anne Harley 24.27.

Also running were 62 Bradley Marshall 24.43, 75 Derek Adamson 25.34, 79 Bill Duff 25.48, 91 Susanne Lumsden 26.30, 101 Hailey Marshall 27.29, 105 Annie Gibson 27.52, 142 Graeme Braid 31.27, 159 Karen Spence 33.18, 170 Frances Carelton 35.39, 173 Kerry Spence.

FTR results from other parkruns were: Kirkcaldy: 15 John Wilson 20.16, 44 Sandy Adam 23.10, 47 Tyler Stevenson 23.29, 51 Paul Sutherland 23.38, 67 Ross McArthur 24.31, 131 Julia Greig 28.20, 187 Kate Russell 32.18. Dunfermline: 3 Bryan McInnes 18.18, 30 & 3F Kylie Smith 22.50, 105 Leonard Zabek 30.04, 106 Lynne Zabek 30.06. Perth: 103 William Starkey 24.30, 183 Tim Bennison 27.43.

A trio of skwerls ran the Carnethy 5 Hill Race. Finishing times were Susie Harley 1h 24m, Daniel Kershaw 1h 42m and Rosie Lee 1h 55m. Daniel was back in action the following day at the inaugural Livingston half marathon where covered a very icy course in 2h 01m 46s. Alison Marven represented FTR in the Kirkintilloch Olympians 12.5k road race finishing in 1h 13m 14s.