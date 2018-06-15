Adam revving up for another 24 hours at Le Mans

Kirkcaldy racing driver Jonny Adam will aim to complete a historic double at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Adam, who won the GTE Pro class at the same venue last year, will give a Le Mans debut to his new Aston Martin Vantage GTE this weekend and hopes he can pull off another famous win at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16/17.

“The 2017 Le Mans success story makes coming back to this iconic race even more special this year, especially with it being the Le Mans debut of our new Aston Martin Vantage GTE,” he said.

“It’s the highlight of the season so far, and as a team our preparation has been really detailed to make sure we do everything we can to deliver a good result for our fans and partners.

“The new car is beautiful to drive and is a major step forward from its predecessor, so if we can have a clean race we believe we can challenge for another top result.”

Adam says going into the race as title holder gives him an extra boost.

“It’s a great feeling and adds some extra confidence ahead of the race week,” he added.

“The level of GTE Pro is arguably even tougher than last year with more new entries, so it raises the bar of the challenge and keeps you focused on what is needed to ensure we can take the race to our rivals.”

It’s the 33-year-old’s third consecutive appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and is hopeful that the experience he has gained in previous years will hold him in good stead.

He said: “You definitely grow in experience every time and it makes the preparation easier ahead of what is absolutely the biggest event of the year.

“My fitness training has been upped even more over the past month in readiness, so I’m feeling physically and mentally good ahead of the race. Plus, racing at British GT last weekend will keep me sharp from a driving point of view.”

“My sleep pattern also gets better with experience.

“In my first Le Mans 24 Hours I think I slept for about one hour max as I was so excited about being there.

“Last year was much better, but the general sleep pattern is around 4-5 hours overall.

“We actually don’t see much of each other as teammates during this event as it’s like doing shift work at different times, but hopefully we’ll all be together on the podium at the end of it!”

Despite the punishing toll that a 24 event can take on a driver, Adam says he thrives on it.

“There is no other race that has this amount of pressure,” he explained.

“It’s one of the biggest in the world and I enjoy that as it makes us more determined to perform to our maximum as a team.

“The atmosphere is electric as well because over 300,000 people attend, and events such as the parade in the town centre make it totally unique and very special to be a part of.”

Adam will be driving with new team mates this year, Maxime Martin and Alex Lynn, and says they’ve gelled well as a unit.

“I’ve got on great with Maxime and Alex,” he said. “They are top professionals with a lot of experience at a very high level in different categories.

“They’re fast and fun to be around, which makes sharing a car enjoyable and very rewarding as we trust each other to deliver on track.”

You can follow Jonny’s progress on Facebook and Twitter.