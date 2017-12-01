Adam signs off successful 2017 with launch of new Aston

Following the final round of the World Endurance Championship in Bahrain a fortnight ago, you might think that Jonny Adam would be winding down after a long 2017 season.

The Kirkcaldy driver also raced in British GT, claimed the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup Pro-Am drivers’ title and earned a career-high class win at the Le Mans 24 Hour.

The new Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

However, Jonny and the rest of the Aston Martin Racing squad flew straight from the Sakhir circuit to London for the twin launch of the stunning new Vantage road car and their 2018 WEC challenger – the Vantage GTE.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of Aston Martin Racing,” Jonny explained.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work with the new car behind the scenes and it’s nice that the secret is out and the world can see what we’ve been working on.

“The old car certainly did itself justice, and winning Le Mans in its last year was remarkable considering the opposition, but the new car is a big step forward in everything.

“It’s state-of-the-art and completely redesigned so it’s now a big push for Aston next year to get it right with the new car straight out of the box. It’s going to be busy and exciting.”

Adam competed over 22 race weekends in 2017 and while claiming the Blancpain title was a highlight, nothing could top his victory at Le Mans.

“It was great to win Blancpain,” he said. “We’ve done it for four years now so it was nice to get that over the line, but Le Mans has been career-changing.

“It’s like sinking the winning putt in the Ryder Cup – that’s the type of ennvironment you’re racing in.

“As a crowd attendance, with over 350,000 people over the week, its the biggest GT race in the world.

“It meant so much from a personal point of view to achieve that career goal, but for everyone at Aston Martin and Aston Martin Racing it was the big win we’ve been chasing for.

“The way we claimed that win on the final lap of a 24 hour race will probably go down in history as the closest ever finish. A very proud moment.”

Adam will take a few weeks off over Christmas before getting back behind the wheel as he targets a world title win brand new Vantage GTE.

He added: “For the last few months we have been putting the miles on the new car across development testing in Europe and America, and not only is the reliability very impressive the car is performing well.

“The design team and engineers at AMR have looked into every detail from aerodynamics, engine performance to driveability, and have produced something quite special once you experience it on the track. The car is one of the best looking GT cars around and the worldwide reaction has been very positive.

“The outgoing Vantage was successful throughout its history in the Pro class, and now hopefully this new Vantage GTE will provide us the chance to challenge for more victories at Le Mans 24 Hour and fight for a World Championship.”