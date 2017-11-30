Arcadia (12) claims stunning bronze at British Figure Skating finals

A young figure skater from Cardenden has stunned her coaches by claiming a bronze medal in the British Championships in Sheffield.

Arcadia Ward (12), a member of Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club, was competing against 45 girls from around the world in the Novice A Ladies category on Tuesday.

Simply qualifying for the event was a major accomplishment for the Lochgelly High School first year pupil, but Arcadia exceeded expectations to deliver a medal-winning performance.

Charlene Wilson, a spokesperson for the club, told the Press: “Arcadia is amazing, but we never expected her to do anywhere near as well as she did.

“She’s just blown us all away.

“This wee girl has got talent you wouldn’t believe, and what she’s going to have coming to her now is going to be unbelievable.

“She’s probably going be be able to go and compete nationally.

“This is such a big deal for a wee girl from Cardenden and a Kirkcaldy club.”

Arcadia’s achievement is also a feather in the cap of her coach, Jackie Coubrough, who has helped develop her skills at Fife Ice Arena since the age of four.

“Jackie has pushed and pushed these kids to try and get them to where they are at the moment, and we’re starting to see amazing results now,” Charlene added.

“This is just the start for Arcadia.”