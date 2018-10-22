Athlete Bryan is top performer at Lochore parkrun

The Saturday morning 5k parkruns saw the Falkland Trail Runners out and about at eight different venues.

Top performer on the day for the Skwerls was Bryan Innes who was the first finisher at Lochore Meadows.

Club mate Andy Ballantine followed him home in third place. There was a PB at Loch Leven for Andy Harley who came home in second place while Kylie Smith was the third female finisher.

FTR results: Lochore Meadows: 1st Bryan Innes 18.42, 3rd Andy Ballantine 20.07, 15th Brent Hardie 23.12, 58th Kim Gilbert 31.53, 60th Laura Robertson 32.06, 72nd Kate Russell 33.21.

Loch Leven: 2nd Andy Harley 21.06 PB, 11th & 3rd F Kylie Smith 23.51, 13th John Wilmot 24.13.

Edinburgh: 278th William Starkey 25.41.

York: 381st Karen Campbell 29.33.

Camperdown: 49th Michelle Chisholm 32.24.

St Andrews: Nic Brew 32.10.

Kirkcaldy: 60th Tyler Stevenson 26.41.

Dunfermline: 32nd Findlay Simpson 25.52.