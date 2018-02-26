Bowls: East Fife are National Fours champions

The East Fife Ladies team are National Fours Champions after beating Midlothian 17-14 in the final.

The team of Lesley Doig, Donna Comrie, Julie Sword and Lynn Stein also saw off the challenges of Elgin and as the latter stages of the competition were concluded at Coatbridge last weekend.

Their Semi-Final clash against Melanie Darroch’s team started well, and they looked in little danger as they moved into a 9-0 lead after seven ends.

However, The Elgin team recovered well and moved into a 14-13 lead at the 16th end.

With only two ends remaining it looked ominous for East Fife as the Elgin team were 18-14 ahead.

But the East Fife Ladies rose to the challenge with a three and a two finish to edge out their opponents, 19-18 in a thrilling victory.

In the final, East Fife, generally, held a narrow lead throughout against Stacey McDougall’s Midlothian team, and when they scored a three at the penultimate end to lead 17-12, it was the end of the road for

Midlothian.

They did score a two at the final end, to give East Fife a 17-14 victory.

Meanwhile, there was only one match in the Fife Fours on Sunday and this was to make up the full Semi-Final complement.

The home club, East Fife, lost on all three rinks against Scottish Fire, but they were, certainly, not disgraced.

Two of the games could have gone either way, and both were low scoring.

Gary Mackie lost by a single shot against Bruce Milne, and Rab Allan finished only two shots behind Ian Harley.

Scottish Fire were much more comfortable on the remaining rink where Dave Anderson defeated Alex Hunter by nine shots.

Scottish Fire 7pts (36) East Fife 0pt (24) (Fire skips first) – I. Harley 9 R. Allan7; D. Anderson 8 A.

Hunter 9; B. Milne 9 G. Mackie 8.