Bowls: Fife fours knockout results

On Sunday, at East Fife Indoor B.C. Markinch faced Bandon Avenue, Kirkcaldy in the knockout stages of the Fife Fours competition.

On rink 1, Mrs A.Young, Ms R. Bunting, B.Bell and B.Cowan (skip) were always in control of their game, losing only one shot in the first eight ends to lead 11-1. They continued to pick up shots regularly and ran out comfortable winners by 17 shots to 7.

On rink 2, M.Comrie, P.McTavish, J.Davies Jnr and T.Pettigrew (skip) were involved in a more competitive game and trailed 3-10 after six ends played. It was difficult for them to close the shots gap and eventually lost their game 9-14.

On rink 3, J.Lafferty, J.Davies Snr., J.Clark and S.McFarlane(skip) led 5-3 after five ends played and added another seven shots in the next two ends to lead 12-3. They were then able to relax and ran out winners by 19-7 to secure Markinch’s place in the quarter finals. The next game this Sunday at noon against Kirkcaldy B.C. after they beat Wemyss which was closer than the scoreline suggested.

The selected players will be announced this forthcoming week, once availability has been checked. The fees for the forthcomimg outdoor season are now due and these can be paid every Thursday evening at the Club when the treasurer will be in attendance. The fees for this year are the same as last year, which is £120 for a full member.

Meanwhile, also through are two of the favourites, Buckhaven and Abbeyview who were too strong for their respective opponents, Guardbridge and Dysart. For Buckhaven, Dave Taylor, Celia Smith and Scott Hassan all proved too good for their luckless opponents, Sandy Gannon, James Fernie and Ruth Stewart. For Dysart, Jack Lowther, Alex Parish both lost by big margins, but Derek Doig was not too far away, going down by three shots against Tom Hutchison.