Broken foot fails to derail Mike as Falkland Trail Runners enjoy success

Falkland Trail Runners had a successful time on home ground on Sunday when they contested the Tufty Trail Race, which is run over a two lap undulating route taking in scenic paths and trails of the Falkland Estate.

The skwerls had the winner of the female category as well as the junior female and male age group winners while the senior men had three runners in the top six.

Dave Clark, Mike Murdoch and Gordon Laing placed second, fourth and sixth behind race winner Ben Kinninmonth Fife AC.

Glenrothes member Mike Murdoch, who finished fourth had to attend A & E at the conclusion of the race and it was revealed he had ran with a broken bone in his foot following an injury he had picked up in training earlier in the week.

Susanne Lumsden placed 18th overall and leading female, Louise Lessells finished 25th and third female. Leading juniors were Findlay Simpson and Beccy Clark.

FTR finishers were: 2 Dave Clark 31.28, 4 Mike Murdoch 34.12, 6 Gordon Laing 34.45, 11 Andy Harley 36.23, 17 & 1JM Findlay Simpson 38.13, 18 & 1F Susanne Lumsden 38.16, 21 Keith Bonthrone 38.50, 25 & 3F Louise Lessels 39.30, 35 & 5F Gillian Ireland 41.54, 36 & 6F Lizzie Martin 42.31, 45 & 1JF Beccy Clark 46.16, 59 Janet Parker 50.45, 60 Laura Robertson 50.45, 61 Alan Sheret 51.15, 64 Sandra Gardener 53.52, 66 Jane Gatherer 54.26, 67 Bill Duff 54.27. 76 Finished.

The Falkland club were also represented in the Scottish Half Marathon which starts just outside Edinburgh, the course then takes the runners along the East Lothian Golf coast before finishing at Musselburgh Racecourse.

FTR finishers were: 85 Andy Lafferty 1:26.48, 135 Mark Western 1:29.34, 198 Craig Milligan 1:33.07, 1576 Michael Ferguson 2:06.23.

Bill Duff ran the Dumfries House 10k finishing in 54 minutes 22 seconds while in Helensburgh Karen Campbell completed the From Hel’ n Back 12k in 1h 24m 57s.

Iain Donaldson, Daniel Kershaw and Chris Laing all completed the Loch Ness Marathon.