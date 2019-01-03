Brothers in arms: Glenrothes pair excelling with Disability Sport Fife

Two former Glenrothes High School pupils are excelling as peer mentor volunteers for Disability Sport Fife.

Brothers Robert and Steven Anderson offer 16 hours of their leisure time each week in support of participants with additional support needs.

Their efforts were recognised by Volunteering Matters earlier in the year with a volunteer appreciation certificate. Steven was the first recipient of the GOGA in Fife volunteer of the year trophy that was presented at the DSF awards evening earlier in the year by Oonagh Aitken, CEO of Volunteering Matters.

President of Disability Sport Fife Richard Brickley said: “The contribution of Steven and Robert to the disability sport programme in Fife is immeasurable. They wear the Fife volunteer shirt with pride. They are outstanding young male role models.”

Each brother has additional support needs and since they became involved as peer mentor volunteers their own sports performances have improved dramatically. Robert won the Fife open lawn bowls title and both brothers were title winners for Team Fife at the Scottish Track and Field Championships.

Brickley, who added that the brothers had helped each other through the recent loss of their father, said: “They are a team and DSF is pleased to have them as a volunteer unit. Rarely without a smile and with exceptional patience, they are in high demand at every DSF activity session they support.

“They’re equally skilled supporting a young participant with a physical or sensory impairment as they are with an adult with severe and complex needs. They’re exceptional team players and many of our older experienced volunteers look up to them.”