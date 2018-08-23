Butcher back on form in time for home soil race

Rory Butcher secured his best points haul of the season as he gets ready for a return to Knockhill this weekend.

The Kirkcaldy race ace described his total of 25 points from the Rockingham Motor Speedway – round seven of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship – as “fantastic” as he revs up for a race on home soil.

It was a welcome return to form for Butcher after a torrid last event at Snetterton Circuit where bad luck had resulted in zero points

“The Northamptonshire track has been good to me in the past,” he said.

“I scooped a double race win there in the 2013 Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Celtic Speed.

“This time we secured three top tens. I carved my way through the field to a 9th place finish in race 1. Then, in race 2 I fought my way to an 8th after getting bashed down the order in the early laps.

“I did lead race three for a moment before giving the place back to Chris Smiley, as we weren’t quite sure if we got to the safety car board before him, following an incident on track.

“But it was great experience, we had a bit of a ding-dong with Colin Turkington and I made a small mistake that dropped us back to 6th overall just behind Sam Tordoff and Tom Ingram.”

He added: “It was a cracking day of racing and the team worked extremely hard to get the result

“I think we could have had a podium and that gives me great confidence heading into the home event.”

This weekend will be the second time that Rory will have raced on the BTCC grid on Knockhill, where he made his competitive debut in the series last year.

He says that experience of the Fife track will stand him in good stead ahead of this weekend.

He said: “Coming into this event last year, it was my debut event and it was actually quite scary to be honest.

“I was thrust straight into the deep-end, front wheel drive and thrown into the lion’s den with the Touring Car guys and knowing what I know now, I’m arriving this week much better prepared for the whole experience.

“If we can continue the form on from Rockingham, which was our best points haul of the season so far, or even improve on those results at Knockhill in front of the home fans, then that would be a dream.”