Car park upgrade at Scoonie Golf Course completed

Golfers only have a ‘hole-in-one’ to contend with as work to resurface the car park at Scoonie Golf Course in Leven has been completed.

Convener of the Levenmouth Area Committee Cllr Ken Caldwell said: “These repairs were very much needed in bringing the car park back to a suitable standard for visitors to the golf course, Silverburn Park and the coast.

“I’m pleased that the work has been done ahead of Scoonie Golf Club jointly hosting the Men’s Scottish Area Team Championship later this year.”

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener of the council’s Community and Housing Services Committee, added: “Fife Golf Trust operates Scoonie Golf Course on behalf of the council. They are committed to improving the quality of their golf courses and the council’s investment here complements a range of other improvement works that have already been carried out at the course.

“This isn’t just about benefits for existing golfers though.

“The trust does a wealth of development work, particularly in encouraging young people to try out the sport, and ensuring our facilities are well maintained is an important aspect of nurturing our future golfers.”