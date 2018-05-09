Cash raised for charity during stableford event

EdenFields Golf Club committee and members continued their efforts to raise funds for this years chosen charity, the Tarvit Ward Adamson Hospital, Cupar.

An invitational team stableford event was held in which club members and guests participated in nice weather but in a strong wind.

Winners on the day with a score of 47 points were EdenFields member Julia Christiansen and Mike Hoskins, Kinross Golf Club.

Runners up on 46 points were Jim Will, Kinross Golf Club and Jim Will, St Michaels Golf Club and third on 45 points on a count back were Evelyn Cheshire , EdenFields GC and Alan Anderson of Elmwood Golfing Society.

David Eatherington won the men’s nearest the pin at the ninth hole. Unfortunately, in the difficult wind conditions, none of the ladies landed on the green.

The longest drive competitions were won by Angus Moir from The Dukes and Margaret Lowe from Kingsfield Golf Club.

A magic twos sweep was shared by Valda Wicks, EdenFields, Susan Suttie, St.Regulus and Tony Gahagan, Falkland.

Lunch was served in the clubhouse after which a raffle and the presentation of prizes were held.

After the event thanks to the organisers, the clubhouse staff and to all the golfers who played were given by club captain Jim Colliar, who also explained the concept of mixed golf which is how the club operates.