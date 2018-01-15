Club championship award night for successful Falkland Trail Runners

Falkland Trail Runners presented their 2017 Club Championship awards following their training session last Thursday evening.

The FTR Club Championship consists of a variety of races which takes place throughout the year. The championships are only open to club members. To encourage all round ability the races can be trail, hill, road, cross country all over varying surfaces and distances.

Points are awarded for an athlete’s finishing position in their age category which is over a spread of five years in each. Members can compete in as many counting events as they wish with their best eight performances counting towards their Championship total, and they must take part in a minimum of eight to qualify for a final points tally. Those receiving prizes were.

MALES: M25-30 Ross McArthur, M30-34 Andy Harley, M35-39 Colin Smith, M40-44 Mike Murdoch, M45-49 Sandy Adam, M50-54 Kevin Murray, M55-59 Leonard Zabek & Keith Bonthrone, M60-64 Alistair Reid, M65-69 Bill Gillan, M70-74 Peter Rieu-Clarke.

FEMALES: F20-24 Jodie Kemp,F25-29 Kylie Smith,F30-34 Alexa Tweddle, F35-39 Lynn Smith,F40-44 Susanne Lumsden,F45-49 Jane Gatherer, F50-54 Annie Gibson, F55-59 Rosie Lee, F60-64 Ann Davidson.

At the St Andrews parkrun Brian Cruikshank finished first overall for the 40th time covering the 5k circuit within Craigtoun Park in 18 minutes 20 seconds.

Tony Martin wasn’t far behind in third place in 19.15. Parkrun results, St Andrews: 1 Brian Cruikshank 18.20, 3 Tony Martin 19.15, 29 Bradley Marshall 22.30, 30 & 5F Hailey Marshall 22.30, 60 Gordon Laing 24.33, 61 Andy Harley 24.34, 131 Karen Campbell 29.43.

Kirkcaldy: 29 Brett Hardie 22.50, 37 Sandy Adam 23.12, 41 Paul Sutherland 23.25, 44 & 6F Susie Harley 23.41, 56 & 10F Lyndsay MacKay 25.10, 73 Derek Adamson 25.55.

Dunfermline: 172 & 70F Michelle Chisholm 39.13. Aberdeen: 149 William Starkey 26.53. Camperdown: 84 Russ Valentine 27.43.

Their was a good representation of Skwerls at the Great Edinburgh Winter 5k Run on Saturday.

Finishing times were, Derek McDonald 22.10, Kylie Smith 23.54, John Malone 26.28, Bill Gillan 26.46, Malcolm MacTavish 27.17, Leonard Zabek 29.32, Lynne Zabek 29.32, Laura Robertson 30.20, Fiona Malone 31.08, Nessie Kirkbride 31.39, Katie Crawford 33.24, Kerry Spence 35.50.