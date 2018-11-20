Comfortable Fife derby victory for the Lasers

A Fife derby match saw Lundin Lasers at home to take on New Kids from St Andrews last week.

The Lasers were keen to bounce back after last week’s defeat by the league leaders and they got off to a great start with Roman Nydza beating Kong Wan 3-1 in the first game. Arthur Duncan has had a steady start to the season and was too good for Ken Falconer easily winning 3-0. Ron Filsell then entered the fray and his pen grip style and fast side spin shots bemused Ian Smith, winning 3-0.

A great start for the Lasers which got even better when Arthur dispatched Kong 3-0 before Roman got to grips with Ians powerfull style eventually winning 3-1 after some close games. Ron then had the closest match of the night against Ken who is a very defensive player. The rallies were lasting ages at times but Ron’s concentration was excellent, eventually winning the last game 11-9 to win the match 3-2.

The doubles had arrived with Lasers 6-0 ahead although expectations were not high as the Lasers had only won one doubles match all season.

It did not look good when Arthur and Ron lost the first game against Ian and Ken, before waking up from their slumbers and reeling off the next three games to win the match.

The final three single matches saw Lasers continuing their top form with Arthur beating Ian 3-0, Ron dispatching Kong 3-0 and Roman winning 3-1 against Ken in the final match.

A really top performance from Lundin Lasers winning 10-0 against a team just below them in the league.