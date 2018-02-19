Curling: Landmark birthday for local club

As the 23rd Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang in South Korea, a local club is celebrating a milestone birthday of its own.

Glenrothes Curling Club is 40 years old, having played its first game back in the winter of 1977-78.

The club’s first stone was thrown in the living room of a house in the town as one of the founding members demonstrated how to play – thankfully without causing too much damage.

That persuaded a group of friends from Warout Stadium to take up the sport, leading to the club’s first match for real being played at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink.

The club has flourished from there, playing for a while at the old Crystals Arena in the town, before moving to its current home rink in Kinross.

Club President Iain Rennick said: “At the Winter Olympics in South Korea you see the competitive side of curling.

But the social side is just as important.

“People of all ages and abilities can play, and the club has led to many lifelong friendships.

“We’re holding a 40th birthday party at the end of the season, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating with current and past members.

“We’d love to attract new members too, so if anyone would like to give the game a try please get in touch through the contact details on our website.”