Dunnikier Park golfer a whisker away from international glory

A Kirkcaldy golfer was part of the Scotland Women’s Seniors team (over 50s) that came within a whisker of victory at the recent Home International Series.

Lorna McKinley is no stranger to international golf having been a stalwart of the team for the last two years.

Scotland in previous years had to settle for the wooden spoon but this time they beat the holders Ireland, who have great strength and depth, on the final day in a scintillating match, having beaten Wales on day one and narrowly lost to England on day two.

Scotland came within a whisker of bringing the trophy back north of the border - in the end a nail-biting and frustrating double-countback saw Ireland retain the cup.

The team was captained by Ladybank’s Lorna Bennett, with Elaine Moffat, this year’s Scottish Senior Champion, from St Andrews, making up the Fife contingent.

All players selected are around the scratch mark.