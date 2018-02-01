Duo heading for South Africa

Two of the area’s top golfers are part of Scotland’s new look amateur squads which will journey to the warmer climes of South Africa next month to compete and build for the season ahead.

Chloé Goadby (St Regulus, 20) and John Paterson (New Club, St Andrews, 18) have been selected for the national squad travelling to the Rainbow Nation to take part in leading events of the South African amateur circuit.

The competitive winter camp, which is supported by Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation and national team sponsors Aberdeen Standard Investments, along with funding from sportscotland, will feature a group of female golfers for the first time in the nine players travelling.

“This trip provides a fantastic opportunity for our emerging young talent and we are indebted to the Alfred Dunhill Links and, in particular, Johann Rupert for making it possible,” said Stuart Clayton, Scottish Golf’s performance director.

“We are delighted to support a group of female golfers for the first time through the partnership and it will give the players the chance to experience the style of golf they will be required to adapt to should they progress onto the professional tours.”

The camp will also allow players to work on their short game, swing and fitness, while supporting the work undertaken by the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation with the South African Golf Development Board in introducing golf to youngsters from under-privileged areas of the host country.