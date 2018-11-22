East Fife Triathlon Club: Race season draws to a close with more medals

As the triathlon race season drew to a close, three members of East Fife Triathlon Club represented Great Britain at the multisport European Championships in Ibiza.

Earlier in the season David Reeves and Sally Newman-Carter had previously represented GB at the World Aquabike Championships and Miriam Rennet had worn the GB colours at the European Sprint Championships in Glasgow.

In Ibiza all three of them enjoyed one last opportunity to represent GB in the aquabike race.

Heavy thunderstorms on the morning of the race led to flash floods with many parts of the bike course resembling fast-flowing rivers. A delay to the race start time meant the full race distance couldn’t be completed before sunset so the bike leg was cut to half distance. This didn’t help David, Sally or Miriam who all class the bike leg as their strongest discipline.

Nonetheless, they all raced strongly with David and Miriam finishing on the podium for their age categories, achieving bronze and silver medals respectively, whilst Sally finished 16th in a very competitive age category.

Elsewhere Jen Mcfarlane recorded a 10k personal best and finished first in her age category at the Jimmy Irvine 10k race in Glasgow.

Adrian Wood finished third in his age category at the University of Dundee Aquathlon. And club coach Brooke Gillies, representing Edinburgh Napier University, was crowned the female Scottish Student Aquathlon champion at the national championships in Stirling.

To celebrate a very successful season the club recently held its annual awards night at the Tavern in Strathkinness. The winners were Neil Dolan (best newcomer), Suzanne Dolan (most improved), David Reeves (best performance), Craig Trewartha (spirit of EFT), David Reeves (male Grand Prix series), and Miriam Rennet and Rebecca Trengove shared the female Grand Prix series shield.

The male and female club champions for 2018 were Dave Holden and Elise Methven respectively.