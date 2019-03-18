East of Fife B pool team clinch National Division Two title

A pool team representing the East of Fife Pool League had success in a national event on March 10.

The East of Fife Pool League, which caters for teams from Glenrothes and the surrounding areas, saw their B Team lift the Scottish Pool Association’s Division 2 title at Pettycur Bay on Sunday.

Twenty four teams from the length and breadth of Scotland were split into four groups of six with the top four from each group qualifying for the knockout stages on Sunday.

Over Friday and Saturday James Murray’s side topped their group with four wins from five matches played. Their only defeat was a narrow 6-5 loss against local rivals Cowdenbeath.

Their last 16 tie against Ayr and District A went to the wire and Eddie Duncan held his nerve with a “break and dish” to win the deciding frame and send his side into the quarter finals.

Further 6-4 successes against Arbroath B and Dundee B set up a place in the final against Dingwall A.

Reaching the latter stages assured them of promotion to next season’s Division 1 but James Murray was here looking to lift the title for the second time in three seasons.

A close match ensued, which saw the tie go to 4-4. However, Josh Kerr (17) put the Fife side 5-4 ahead before Craig Davidson clinched victory for the third match in a row to secure the title.

The winning East of Fife B team comprised of James Murray, Kris Cairns, Grant Currie, Andy McEwan, Josh Kerr, Barry Galloway, Eddie Duncan, Alan Davidson, Craig Davidson, Corey Morrison, David McIvor and Gordon Thomson.