European success for Kirkcaldy gymnast Emily Bremner

Kirkcaldy gymnast Emily Bremner recently competed at the Malar Cup in Stockholm, Sweden.

Emily was competing with her club Dundee 2k supporting a British Club challenge alongside Newcastle in the competition.

The Malar Cup is competed for by a host of European clubs annually and Emily competed in the Senior Womens Artistic category for the first time.

Emily was challenging gymnasts from Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Germany, England and Portugal.

Emily won the gold medal for the all-round competition, a first overall success for both Dundee and Scotland.

A fantastic achievement rewarding Emily’s hard work over the last ten years in gymnastics.

Her next challenge is representing Scotland at the Sandra Clarke Cup which is an International Team challenge alongside England, Wales and France. The competition will be held in Nottingham this November.

Emily studies at Balwearie High School in conjunction with travel and training five days a week to Dundee; led by her personal coach Bea Peterson.