Falkland running trio secure third place in Forfar 10k race

The Falkland Trail Running trio of Dave Clark, Mark Webster and Mike Murdoch took third place in the team competition at the Forfar 10k race.

Clark was the first Skwerl to finish in 17th place behind winner Mike Carroll, Perth Road Runners.

FTR’s only female representative in the women’s race was Louise Lessells who crossed the finish line in 10th place, the leading female on the day was Sheena Logan, Fife AC.

FTR results: 17 Dave Clark 38.42, 25 Mark Webster 39.43, 36 Mike Murdoch 41.02, 113 & 10F Louise Lessells 47.39, 123 Daniel Kershaw 48.08, 170 Bill Duff 52.11.

FTR members took part in no fewer than 11 different parkruns on Saturday morning, results were: Kirkcaldy: 7 Dave Clark 19.53, 8 Kevin Murray 19.54, 22 Bryan Lessells 21.48, 54 John Clark 24.07, 62 Keith Bonthrone 24.57, 94 Alison Marven 27.15, 110 Annie Gibson 27.58, 116 Jacqueline Cook 28.26, 186 Derek Adamson 63.56.

Loch Leven: 5 Brian Cruickshank 20.12, 33 Tyler Stevenson 24.40, 67 Zandra McCulloch 29.10, 82 Karen Campbell 30.33. Lochore Meadows:37 & 5F Kylie Smith 25.17. Lanark Moor: 4 Andy Harley. Pollok: 58 & 3F Christie Ford 23.37.

Falkirk: 139 Alan Sheret 28.44. St Andrews: 9 Gordon Laing 19.54, 28 & 3F Hailey Marshall 23.20, 37 Bill Gillan 24.03, 125 & 43F Val Hargreaves 29.40.

Vogri: 29 Mark Western 21.16. Hazlehead: 184 & 48F Christine Wilson 28.28.

185 Vinnie Atkinson 28.29. Whinlater Forest:75 & 29F Laura Robertson 35.32.

Tooting Common:186& 26F Ann Harley 25.01. Wepre:48 Bill Stark 27.23.