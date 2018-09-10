Falkland Trail Runner Clark wins Kingsbarns race

It was another busy week for the Falkland Trail Runners, who were represented in a variety of events up and down the country.

There were big turnouts from the club at both the Auchterarder Half Marathon and Great North Run.

Gordon Laing was the leading Skwerl at Auchterarder finishing in 22nd place behind winner David Wallace, Ochil Hill Runners. Judith Turner was the Falkland club’s first female finisher in 31st overall and an excellent third in the women’s race.

In Sunday’s Great North Run, the club had nine runners among the masses who ran the 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields. Finishing times were, Derek McDonald 1:53.29, Malcolm MacTavish 2:14.44, John Malone 2:20.54, Fiona Malone 2:27.00, Stuart McIntyre 2:39.22, Caroline Colgan 2:39.22, Sandra Gardener 2:39.38, Nanette Heaney 2:57.03, Susanne Lumsden 2:57.03.

Closer to home, FTR’s Glenrothes member Dave Clark was the winner of the Kingsbarns four-mile race in a time of 24 minutes 02 seconds, he was followed home by club mates 16 Iain Simpson 28.28, 27 & 1F40 Susanne Lumsden 30.26, 36 & 3JF Emma Lessells 32.41, 37 Brian Lessells 32.52,42 Alan Sheret 36.03.

It was a busy weekend for club veteran Bill Duff; he ran the Kyle 10 mile race at Tighnabruaich along with Scott McDonald both finishing in 1 hour 34 minutes 08 seconds. The following day Bill tackled the Gartmorn 10k where he finished in 58 minutes 20 seconds, just ahead of fellow skwerls Russ Valentine 59.20 and Karen Campbell 62.42. Zoey Johnston was a lone skwerl at the Stirling 10k where she completed the course in 45 minutes 36 seconds to place 58th in the women’s race behind winner Fionnualla Ross, Shettleston AC.