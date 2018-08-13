Falkland Trail Runner Gordon Mathieson wins Balmullo Trail Race

Falkland Trail Runners had a successful time at the Balmullo Trail Race.

The race winner was FTR’s Gordon Mathieson, the Markinch member crossed the line in 29 minutes 22 seconds over a minute clear of second placed Craig Morrin, Fife AC.

In fourth place was FTR’s Dave Clark who was also the leading over-40 male. Veteran Skwerl Tony Martin was once again the top over-60 male. Susanne Lumsden finished second in the F40 age category, with the winner of the women’s race was Fife AC’s Anna Hedley.

FTR results: 1 Gordon Mathieson 29.22, 4 Dave Clark 31.26, 18 Jason Sharp 33.07, 21 Mark Webster 33.28, 35 Tony Martin 34.53, 40 Mike Murdoch 35.08, 41 Kevin Murray 36.06, 51 Brian Cruickshank 36.17, 52 Lyall Allan 36.25, 61 Andy Harley 37.15, 101 Susanne Lumsden 40.44, 104 Alan Gardener 41.04, 106 Hailey Marshall 41.16, 109 Louise Lessells 41.39, 131 Emma Lessells 44.14, 132 Bryan Lessells 44.15, 136 Russ Valentine 45.28, 145 Beccy Clark 47.41, 157 Issy Smith 51.45, 161 Sandra Gardener 53.59, 162 Karen Campbell 54.10. 168 Finished.

FTR duo Russ Valentine and Graham Braid ran in the inaugural Great Perthshire Tattie Run. Part of the Council’s Medieval Festival, it sees competitors cover a course of around one mile around Perth City Hall with a 20kg bag of potatoes on their backs. Russ completed the course in 9m 31s with Graham just behind.

Skwerls ran in the Touch of Tartan Half Marathon, Kevin Funnell recorded a PB of 1:51.22 as did Michael Ferguson who crossed the finish line in 2:33.32. Hennie Viksten finished 125th in 2:01.58. In the Northumberlandia Lady of the North 5k Trail Race Bill Duff was the leading over-60 in 25m 45s. Bill also ran the Carketton Hill Race in 31m 25.