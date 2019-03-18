Falkland Trail Runner secures second in Skull Trail Race Series

The third and final race in the Skull Trail Race Series took place at a wintry Balbirnie Park in Markinch on Sunday morning – in total contrast to the unseasonable balmy conditions the runners enjoyed for the second race last month.

Victory on this occasion went to unattached runner Craig Paterson, who completed the course in 34 minutes 02 seconds. Falkland Trail runner Mark Webster was runner up in 34m 35s with Keith Bremner of the Vegan Runners UK Club in third in 35m 18s.

Sarah Farguharson, Forfar Road Runners was leading lady finishing 26th overall in 41m 12s, Shona Young, Lothian Running Club who recently ran her 100th marathon was runner up in 42m 05s with Kay Somerville, Team AAA in third place in 43m 21s. Leading FTR female was Kylie Smith in fourth place and 49th overall in 44m 29s. The Falkland club’s Tony Martin was leading over-65 finishing in 13th place overall in 38m 30s.

FTR results: Second Mark Webster 34.35, 11th Paul Hammond 38.02, 13 & 1 M65 Tony Martin 38m 30s, 14th Andy Harley 38.42, 48th Alan Gardener 44.28,49 & 4F Kylie Smith 44.29, 54 Lee Cessford 45.00, 70 Mike Alcock 48.34.

The Falkland club were represented in both the Paphos 10k and half marathon in Cyprus. In the 10k Bill Duff was leading over-70 crossing the finish line at Paphos Harbour in 55 minutes 37 seconds. In the half marathon John Wilmot came home in two hours seven minutes followed by Ann Davidson in 2h 17m.

Also on half marathon duty was Fiona Malone who completed the Northumberland Half Marathon at Ponteland in 2h 14m 34s. In the Canisport Scotland event at Plean, Louise Lessells and her dog Jem were in the prizes picking up a silver medal.