Falkland Trail Runner Tony Martin wins half-marathon in his age category

For most pensioners a weekend often consists of no more than a walk down to the shops or a leisurely stroll in the park with the dog.

Others, however, prefer to don the running gear and travel the country to take part in various races, defying the years as they strive to be the best in their age categories.

One such person is Falkland Trail Runner extraordinaire Tony Martin who brought a Scottish cross country title home to the club last weekend.

FTR were represented in both the M45 and M50 categories, in the latter Mark Western finished 31st in 38.46 with Gary Pirie 34th in the M45 age group in 36.42. Tony won his age group category in a half marathon a day later.

His remarkable adventure began in Kilmarnock where he claimed a gold medal in the Scottish Athletics Masters Cross Country Championships.

Running in the Male over-65s event Tony covered the 6k course within Dean Castle Country Park in 25 minutes 24 seconds to cross the finish line 15 seconds clear of his nearest pursuer Francis Hurley, Cambuslang Harriers.

The following day Tony was among a group of 11 Skwerls who travelled north to take part in the Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon with Martin leading home the FTR posse with an excellent 24th place finish overall and winner of the over-60 category.

With Mike Murdoch and Andy Harley finishing 52nd and 59th respectively the skwerls also picked up the bronze medals in the team competition.

FTR results: 24 & 1st M60 Tony Martin 1;35.09, 52 Mike Murdoch 1:42.02, 59 Andy Harley 1;43.01, 82 Daniel Kershaw 1:50.24, 99 Steven Murray 1:53.27, 139 Andy Cameron 2:01.46, 140 Kevin Funnell 2:01.42, 156 Sandy Milton 2:07.25, 164 Lynne Zabek 2:09.28, 192 John Lee 2:40.05, 193 Jodie Kemp 2:42.23.

The fifth race in the Foxtrail Winter Running Series was the Harvest Moon Half Marathon at Dunbar and it saw Karen Campbell finish in 69th position in 2h 42m 57s. Karen was back in action the following day running in the Strathearn 5k Trail Race where she covered an extremely muddy course at Methven in 34.03. FTR veteran Bill Duff was in action over the border where he completed the Mad Dog 10k in 53m 10s.