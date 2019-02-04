Falkland Trail Runners brave cold and ice at Forfar half marathon

Cancelled parkruns and cold and wintry conditions failed to deter the intrepid Falkland Trail Runners from competing last weekend.

There was a strong representation at the snow-covered Inchmacoble Park where the Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon took place – the home of Strathmore County Rugby Club.

The first skwerl to finish was Mark Webster in ninth place and fifth MV 40 in 1h 29m 46s. He was followed home by club mates, 41st Gordon Laing, 1:40.08, 43rd Andy Harley 1:40.32, 58th Iain Simpson 1:45.08, 72nd Gary Ovenstone 1:47.08, 84th Daniel Kershaw 1:50.19, 91st Susie Harley 1:52.16, 134th Laura Henderson 2:07.37, 137th Karen Bayne 2:09.04, 144th Chris Wilson 2:11.21, 145th Vinnie Atkinson 2:11.21, 166th Leonard Zabek 2:22.54, 169th Rosie Lee 2:34.12, 179th John Lee 2:48.18.

The overall race winner was unattached runner Malcolm Muir, in 1:23.46, with Kristin Lownie PH Racing leading female in 1:29.47.

Under foot conditions were far from ideal for the FTR members at the Falkirk 8 Hour Ultra Race at Callendar Park. The race started at 8am and finished at 4pm and competitors racing position was determined by the distance run during that period. Run over a 4.2 miles loop the course consists of mainly forest tracks and trails with a small part on tarmac.

FTR results: Kevin Funnell 49.6km, Hennie Viksten 53.6km, Julia Greig 47.15km, Karen Campbell 43.4km Nessie Kirkbride 43.4km and Myra Campbell 31km..

Mark Western was a lone Skwerl at the Scottish Masters Cross Country Championship at Hawick finishing 109th in 36 minutes 20 seconds.

Down in Southport club veteran Bill Duff ran the Mad Dog 10k in 53:23.