Falkland Trail Runners: Close run race at Skull Trail Series

Over 150 Runners were in Markinch on Sunday morning for the first race in the Skull Trail Series.

The four-mile race was held over paths and trails in the beautiful surroundings of Balbirnie Park, with the route including mud, water crossings and a few undulations.

Only nine seconds separated the first three runners home. Race winner by a mere three seconds was Duncan Ryan, Perth Road Runners [29.03] who just held off the challenge of Bryan Innes, Falkland Trail Runners [29.06 with Glenrothes athlete Chris Russell, Leven Las Vegas [29.12] in third.

It was a good day for the Falkland club with Hailey Marshall taking the women’s title while Lyle Allan was first over-60.

FTR results: 2 Bryan Innes 29:06, 4 Mark Webster 31:01, 17 Gordon Laing 33:29, 22 Lyle Allan 33:54, 23 Paul Hammond 33:59, 25 Hailey Marshall 34:18, 26 Andy Harley 34:31, 39 Findlay Simpson 36:42,51 Stuart Bruce 38:38, 56 Mike Alcock 39:37, 64 Bradley Marshall 39:59, 69 Alan Gardener 40:16, 79 Gillian Ireland 41:30, 80 Ann Harley 41:36, 87 Tony Gallagher 42:45, 112 Michael Ferguson 46:41, 123 Karen Campbell 48:17, 134 Annie Gibson 49:55, 154 Sandra Gardener 54:43.

Glenrothes Triathlon Club results: 19 Billy Stewart 33.86, 93 Nicola Philp 43.47, 94 Ian Goldie 43.47, Joni Leslie 44.40, 125 Wendi Duncan 48.33.

In the Cani-sports Scotland meeting at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross, Louise Lessells and her dog Jem were the winners in the over-40 category covering the 5k course in 20 minutes 56 seconds.

East District Cross Country League results: senior men [9.6k]-182 Tony Martin 41.26,184 Mark Western 41.30,194 Kevin Murray 42.11, 228 Iain Simpson 45.10,258 Alan Gardener 48.55. Senior women[6.4k] 82 Susanne Lumsden 21.01, 118 Alison Marven 36.32.