Falkland Trail Runners’ Daniel Kershaw covers nearly 70 miles over weekend

It was another very busy weekend for Falkland Trail Runners who were taking part in events from 5k parkruns to 40 mile ultras.

For one member, Daniel Kershaw it was an extremely busy couple of days which saw him running almost 70 miles. On the Saturday he contested the Mad Hatters Adventure into Wonderland 40 miles Ultra race. The course from Lochore Meadows Country Park takes the runners out over Benarty Hill and the Lomond Hills, which Daniel completed in 10 hours 45 minutes 25 seconds.

Less than 24 hours later he was lining up for the Loch Rannoch Marathon which saw him run the 26.2 miles in 4 hours 34 minutes 54 seconds. The Falkland clubs Martyn Neilson had a good run the ultra event finishing in 7th place in 7h 43m 26s.

The club were also represented in both the Mad Hatters half marathon and full marathon. In the half, veteran Skwerl Bill Duff was the leading over-60 finishing in 2h 47m 34s with John Leee finishing in 3h 33m 04s, Karen Campbell 3h 42m 19s and Myra Campbell 3h 55m 43s, Stuart McIntyre 4:02.40, Caroline Colgan NTG.

In the marathon Lizzie and Kim Martin finished together in 7h 06m 09s.

With it being one of the FTR club championship events it was no surprise to see a good turn out of club members taking part in the Aviemore Half Marathon. Leading them home in 16th place was Dave Clark in 1:20.15, he was followed home by 117 & 14F Hailey Marshall 1:36.02, 167 & 27F Zoey Johnston 1:39.41, 241 John Wilmot 1:44.57, 283 Alan Gardener 1:47.29, 412 Bill Gillan 1:54.38, 422 Martin Kirkbride 1:55.11, 525 Tony Gallacher 1:59.04, 560 Andy Cameron 2:00.13, 660 John Malone 2:05.54, 734 Ann Davidson 2:10.21, 791 Annie Gibson 2:12.54, 831 Fiona Malone 2:16.02, 870 Sandra Gardener 2:20.34.