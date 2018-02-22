Falkland Trail Runners earn team prize

Falkland Trail Runners were in celebratory mood at the weekend after picking up a clutch of prizes at the Devilla Forest 15k race.

With it being the first counting event in the club’s internal championship it was no surprise to see the skwerls out in large numbers for a race that takes place from the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan.

With the quartet of Bryan Innes, Dave Clark, Tony Martin and Brian Cruikshank finishing eighth, 24th, 30th and 34th, respectively, the skwerls walked off with the coveted team prize just edging out host club Carnegie Harriers.

There was also individual honours for both Tony and Brian as well, with Tony the first over-60 and Brian third over-50. Lyle Allan was also on the over-60 podium finishing second to Tony.

In the women’s category Judy Turner finished runner-up behind winner Julie Menzies.

There was further FTR success with Hailey Marshall finishing eighth overall and third senior female.

A handful of Falkland runners contested the shorter 5k race with finishing positions as follows: 44 Beccy Clark 23.42, 103 Laura Robertson 28.23, 109 Karen Campbell 28.47, 110 Michelle Chisholm 28.47, 141 Fiona Kemp 31.55.

Further afield John and Fiona Malone ran the Kinloss to Lossiemouth Half Marathon with John finishing in 121m 28s and Fiona 143m 23s.