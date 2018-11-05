Falkland Trail Runners earn top 10 finishes at Templeton

Falkland Trail Runners were well represented in the Templeton 10 miles race which takes place over an undulating course in Clatto Country Park.

Leading Skwerl was Mark Webster in 10th place in 66 minutes six seconds.

Tony Martin was runner up in the over-60 category finishing 31st overall in 1 hour 12 minutes 17 seconds.

The clubs two female representatives both finished in the top ten in the ladies category with Hailey Marshall and Susanne Lumsden seventh and tenth respectively.

The overall race winner was Malcolm Muir, Ilford AC.

FTR results: 10th Mark Webster 66m 06s, 25 Gordon Laing 1 hour 11 minutes 30 seconds, 31 & 2M60 Tony Martin 1 hour 12 minutes 17 seconds, 43 & 7F Hailey Marshall 1 hour 13 minutes 57 seconds, 48 Kevin Murray 1 hour 14 minutes 55 seconds, 57 & 10F Susanne Lumsden 1 hour 16 minutes 27 seconds, 195 Rosemary Lee 1 hour 38 minutes 15 seconds.

There was an equally good turn out for the Glen Ogle 33 miles Ultra.

The race starts and finishes in Killin and takes in the famous Glen Ogle viaduct.

The FTR finishing places and times were, 93rd John Wilson 5h 25m 47s, 131 Judith Turner 5:42.43, 150 Daniel Kershaw 5:48.59, 184 Karen Bayne 6:01.59, 198 Tony Gallagher 6:05.37, 234 Kevin Funnell 6:22.36, 258 Ian Donaldson 6:31.21, 266 Andy Cameron 6:34.51.

At the Perth 10k MoRun on the North Inch, Martin Kirkbride finished 23rd in the Men’s race in 48m 41s with Nessie Kirkbride 131st in the women’s category in 67m 56s.

Michael Ferguson ran the Edinburgh Men’s 10k completing the course at Murrayfield Stadium in 55m 13s. In the Stirling Toughest 10k the FTR finishers were Bill Duff 51,50, Russ Valentine 52.41 and Graeme Braid 61.46.

As ever the Skwerls were well represented at the Saturday morning 5k parkruns.

Results: Plean – 37 & 49F Alison Marven.

St Andrews – 5 Nic Brew 18.39, 53 Bill Gillan 24.17,62 & 14F Susanne Lumsden 24.40.

Kirkcaldy – 14 Andy Harley 20.17 PB, 54 Kevin Murray 23.14, 55 Beccy Clark 23.14, 57 & 6F Susie Harley 23.17.

Elgin – 74 & 13F Fina Malone 28.59.

Lochore Meadows – 3 Bryan Innes 19.05, 97 Jim Close 31.08, 98 Michelle Chisholm 31.12, 123 Karen Spence 34.21, 142 Maureen Close 38.42.

Locg Leven – 28 & 6F Ann Harley 25.35, 61 Ann Davidson 33,40.

Hay Lodge[Peebles] – 70 William Starkey 26.44.