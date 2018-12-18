Falkland Trail Runners enjoy fun event at Hare and Tortoise

In place of their usual Thursday evening training session the Falkland Trail Runners held a Hare & Tortoise 10k event.

Organised by Jim Close the race took place under the lights at the Fife Cycle Park at Glencraig. The winning duo on what was a fun night was Glenrothes father and daughter, Dave and Beccy Clark.

Kevin Murray, seventh, and Hailey Marshall, ninth, were the leading male and female Falkland Trail Runner finishers in Santa’s Sleighs of Fire beach race on Sunday.

The race took place along the West Sands in St Andrews and attracted 92 runners. Unattached duo Kieran Cooper 18.13 and Ruby Russell 20.38 were the overall male and female winners.

The FTR finishing positions were: 7 Kevin Murray 21.21, 9 Hailey Marshall 22.16, 17 Bradley Marshall 24.41, 22 Alan Gardener 25.26, 24 Robbie Blyth 26.33, 25 Gary Ovenstone 26.37, 26 Kaitlyn Lumsden 26.45, 27 Susanne Lumsden 26.46, 33 Bill Duff 28.13, 47 Graeme Braid 30.12, 48 Georgia Marshall 30.24, 61 Sandra Gardener 32.07, 66 Iain Donaldson 33.24.

Club members attended a handful of parkruns on Saturday morning there results were. St Andrews,4 Jamie Lessells 17.56, 9 Gordon Laing 19.36, 15 Bryan Lessells 20.26, 18 & 3F Louise Lessells 21.35, 32 Alan Gardener 24.09, 41 Susanne Lumsden 24.42, 57 Bill Gillan 25.44, 108 Sandra Gardener 31.22, 115 Steven Lessells 32.11, 119 Kate Russell 32.56, 147 Nessie Kirkbride 39.14,162 Calum Beaton 45.54. Camperdown, 75 Russ Valentine 26.52.

Kirkcaldy, 10 Ross McArthur 23.00, 21 & 2F Susie Harley 23.14, 26 Kylie Smith 23.58, 76 Michael Ferguson 31.15. Loch Leven, 23 Tim Bennison 30.19, 25 Sue Hogg 31.13, 26 Ann Davidson 32.16. Dunfermline, 131 Michelle Chisholm 43.38.