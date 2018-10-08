Falkland Trail Runners finish among the prizes in Glenrothes

Falkland Trail Runners were well represented at the Nutcracker Trail Race from the Pitcairn Centre in Glenrothes.

The 5.5 mile course follows woodland paths and trails in and around the Coull Den Nature Reserve. Some of the Skwerls were among the prizes, Hailey Marshall and Susanne Lumsden finished second and third in the female category behind winner Hazel Porter.

Leading male FTR member was Lyle Allan in sixth place and first in the over-60 category, Nanette Heaney made it a club double in that age group as she led home the females. The overall race winner was David Millar, Ochil Hill Runners.

FTR results were: 6 Lyle Allan 42:32, 10 Hailey Marshall 44:47, 13 Susanne Lumsden 45:27, 14 Gordon Coull 45:33, 15 Susie Harley 45:54, 17 Louise Lessels 46:33, 20 Allan Gardener 47:18, 25 Nanette Heaney 48.52, 27 Gillian Ireland 50:03, 29 Stuart Bruce 50:40, 35 Bill Duff 52:25, 40 John Malone 55:57, 41 Rosemary Lee 56:07, Eric Nachman 61:02, 48 Michael Ferguson 61:30.

Zoey Johnston was among the prizes for the Falkland club at the Tiger Escapade race at Lochore Meadows where she finished second female behind race winner Julie Menzies.

It was a busy weekend for Russ Valentine and Sarah Stovell who both contested the Bennachie Hill Race and the Glen Clova Duathlon.

FTR results from the weekend were: Giffordtown 5k: 56 Mark Western 19:52, 91 Susanne Lumsden 22:11, 99 Findlay Simpson 22:29, 122 Gillian Ireland 24:09, 151 John Lee 63:33.

Bennachie Hill Race: Russ Valentine 1h 33m 10s, Sarah Stovell 1h 47m 33s. Linlithgow 10k-Allan Sheret 59m 12s. Tiger Eascapade-7th & 2nd F Zoey Johnston 48.01, Bill Duff 75.02. Dunoon 33 mile Ultra-Daniel Kershaw, Karen Spence, Laura Fleming and Karen Campbell.