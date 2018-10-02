Falkland Trail Runners perform well in the Great Scottish Run

The onset of autumn is always a busy time for the road running fraternity.

That was the case at the weekend for members of the Falkland Trail Runners who were out and about at numerous events up and down the country and further afield.

The Falkland club were well represented at the weekend’s big event, the Great Scottish Run. Results: Mark Western 1:24.29, Susanne Lumsden 1:39.57, Kevin Funnell 1:49.20, Daniel Kershaw 1:51.22, Fiona Malone 2:17.38, Fiona Munro NTG, Jodie Kemp 3:01.00.

A trio of the club’s ultra runners contested the Ochil Hills Ultra races, in the 50-mile event which starts at Stirling Uni and finishes at the South Inch in Perth, Daniel Kershaw crossed the finish line in 12:54,07. In 30-mile race which also finishes on the South Inch but starts in Glen Devon, Sandy Milton came home in 5:55,03 closely followed by Karen Bayne in 5:56,58.

Closer to home the Skwerls were out in force at the East Neuk 10k in Anstruther, Dave Clark led them home finishing in ninth behind winner Sam Fernando, Fife AC. FTR results: 9 Dave Clark 37.43, 17 Jason Sharp 39.40, 31 Gordon Laing 41.23, 38 Andy Harley 42.53, 52 Hailey Marshall 44.34, 61 Iain Simpson 46.01, 86 Alan Gardener 48.34, 94 John Clark 49.39, 96 Bill Gillan 49.43, 145 Rosemary Lee 56,34, 158 Jacqueline Cook 58.27, 166 Sandra Gardener 60.16, 189 John Lee 64.50.

Over the border, Bill Duff completed the 6.8 miles Pieces of Eight Trail Race at Penshaw nr Newcastle in 64:15 while further south Brian Adams crossed the finish line in the Dartford 10k in 51:13. Skwerls were also among the mountains, Russ Valentine ran the 8.5k Morven Hill Race at Dinnet nr Aboyne in 1:12,12, while John Wilmot tackled the gruelling Glencoe Mountain Marathon. Alison Marven and Alexa Tweddle ran the Kippen Trail.