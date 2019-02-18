Falkland Trail Runners produce top three finishes

Falkland Trail runners were among the category prizes in the Devilla Forest Trail Races at Tulliallan on Sunday.

With it being the second counting event in their internal club championship it was no surprise to see a large turn out of Skwerls toeing the start line at Tulliallan Police College for both the 15km and 5km events.

In the longer race Glenrothes member Chris Russell placed sixth overall and third in the M40 age group.

In the female category Hailey Marshall placed third overall with Judith Turner runner up in the F40 classification.

In the associated 5k race, Jamie Lessells was third overall with Bill Duff second M60.

Overall male and female winners in the 15k were Gregor McLean unattached and Kristin Lownie, PH Racing.

Around 550 runners completed the course, a full round up of all the Falkland Trail Runners’ results can be found on the Fife Today website.

15km - 6th & 3rd M40 Chris Russell 58.53,8th Bryan Innes 59.46, 25th Mark Webster 62.28, 48th Gordon Laing 65.23,55 & 2nd F40 Judith Turner 66.29, 71st Mark Western 67.55, 85th & 3rd F Hailey Marshall 69.02, 93rd Mike Murdoch 69.47, 106th Andy Harley 70.31, 107th Isobel Robertson 70.36, 197th Louise Lessells 97.15, 237th Chris Laing 80.03, 246 Kevin Funnell 80.36, 248th Andy Cameron 80. 40, 284th Alan Gardener 82.48, 307th Gillian Ireland 84.08, 309th Martin Kirkbride 84.11, 342nd John Clark 86.27, 347th Lizzie Dyson 86.48, 396th Christine Wilson 91.46, 397th Vinnie Atkinson 91.46, 410th Rosemay Lee 93.05, 414th Alison Marven 93.29, 480th Sandra Gardener 1:42.28, 485th Michael Ferguson 1:42.55, 508 Annie Gibson 1:46.47, 511th John Lee 1:48.00, 520th Nessie Kirkbride 1:49.44, 522nd Michelle Chisholm 1:49.47, 523rd Jacqueline Cook 1:49.47, 525th Myra Campbell 1:50.02, 531st Karen Spence 1:51.33.

5km: 3rd Jamie Lessells 17.55, 24th Bryan Lessells 21.50, 36th Lee Cessford 23.56, 58th & 2nd M60 Bill Duff 26.22, 82nd Emma Lessells 26.43.