Falkland Trail Runners secure five top 10 finishes

With it being the second race in their club championship it was no surprise to see a large contingent of Falkland Trail Runners take part in Sunday’s Gartmorn ‘6’ race.

Thirty six skwerls were among a field of 200 for the six-mile race which takes the runners on a route around the Gartmorn Dam beside Alloa and Sauchie.

It was another good day for the club with five runners placed in the top ten finishers. Chris Russell 37.12 finished runner-up behind race winner Alec Cummings 37.08, Corstorphine AAC. Bryan Innes 37.39 was third with Dave Clark 38.44 in fifth. Ninth-placed Tony Martin 39.28 was not for the first time this winter the victor in the over-60 category. In the women’s race the leading skwerls were Zoey Johnston, Carolyn Haddow, Ann Harley and Christine Wilson.

The penultimate race in the 2017-18 Nightmare Series was won by race organiser Chris Russell [18.50], the Glenrothes runner also leads the overall standings after six races. Falkland Trail Runner Dave Clark [21.00] also from Glenrothes finished third on the night and is in second place overall.

The sixth and final event of the Foxtrail Winter Running Series at Dunbar was a 13k race. FTR member Karen Campbell has run all the races and on this occasion she completed the course in 1h 26m 02s.

Ultra runner Daniel Kershaw was completing the Deeside Way 33 mile race for the fourth time finishing in 6h 17m 39s.

At the Inverness Half Marathon Mark Western ran a new PB of 89m 12s with John Malone finishing in 2:01.37. Race winner was Robbie Simpson who will represent Scotland in the marathon at the Commonwealth Games next month on the Gold Coast in Australia.