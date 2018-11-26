Falkland Trail Runners sets new record in Australia

Falkland Trail Runners were on the podium in both the male and female races at Sunday’s Blairadam Winter Trail Race at Blairadam Forest near Kelty.

In the men’s event, Mark Webster finished runner up between Fife AC duo Ben Kinnimonth, who was the winner, and third placed Jonny Logan. In the women’s category Susanne Lumsden finished third behind Angela Sandilands, Carnethy and Jazmin Hay, Anster Haddies. There was also an age category win for Louise Lessells the leading over-40 female.

FTR results: 2 Mark Webster 32.54, 8 Jamie Lessells 34.38, 19 Mike Murdoch 36.14, 27 Kevin Murray 38.15, 31 & 3F Susanne Lumsden 38.39, 35 & 1 F40 Louise Lessells 39.34, 64 Mike Alcock 43.05, 110 Bill Duff 50.16, 126 Michael Ferguson 52.31, 130 Karen Campbell 52.56, 132 Eric Nachman 53.46, 146 Jude Alcock 56.39. 163 runners finished.

The Skwerls were represented in both the senior men’s and women’s races in the second match of the East District Cross Country League at Broxburn. The trio of Susanne Lumsden, Susie Harley and Karen Campbell finished 16th of 31 teams in the open category and 12th of 25 in the Masters standings. Their individual finishing positions were, 54 Susanne Lumsden 27.01, 60 Susie Harley 27.28 and Karen Campbell 35.11. There was a big field of 265 runners for the men’s race in which Mark Western finished 193rd in 38m 47s and Alan Gardiner 254th in 45m 09s.

Thirty runners from the Falkland club took part in no fewer than 10 different parkruns on Saturday morning in three different countries. There was a notable performance Down Under in Australia where Ann Harley set a new over-60 course record in the Mosman parkrun in Sydney. Her time of 24 minutes 48 seconds was five seconds quicker than the previous best.

Back in Scotland Jason Sharp was the first finisher at Fort William, at Perth, Louise Lessells was 2nd overall and leading female while at St Andrews, Sandra Gardiner celebrated running her 100th parkrun.

FTR parkrun results

Falkirk-270 Alison Marven 51.58. Perth-2 & 1F Louise Lessells 17.27,109 William Starkey 24.51, 163 Kylie Smith 26.53,219 Sue Hogg 31.26.

St Andrews-25 Andy Harley 22.29,26 Gordon Laing 22/30,43 Martin Kirkbride 23.47,44 Bill Gillan 23.48,108 Sandra Gardiner 30.09,112 Graeme Braid 30.47,115 Nessie Kirkbride 31.10,122 Katie Crawford 31.51.

Mosman-15 Ann Harley 24.48. Kirkcaldy-25 Ross McArthur 22.09,77 Kevin Funnell 26.44. Dunfermline-2 Bryan Innes 18.25. Hogmoor Inclosure-27 & 3F Sarah Stovell 29.49.

Fort William-1 Jason Sharp 20.06.Lochore Meadoes-49 Ruth McGinn 28.53,57 Fiona Malone 29.14,58 John Malone 29.15,60 Laura Robertson 29.23,77 Karen Campbell 31.53,80 Annie Gibson 31.59,83 Michelle Chisholm 32.48,84 Bill Duff 32.49.

Loch Leven-6 Mike Murdoch 20.38,34 Calum Beaton 29.08.