Falkland Trail Runners: Tony Martin is a British champion

Despite the wintry weather forcing the cancellation of many of the running events, the Falkland Trail Runners still enjoyed another successful weekend both at home and overseas and can now boast of having a British champion in their ranks.

Club super-vet Tony Martin was once again on top of the podium with victory in the over-65 category at the British National Masters Cross Country Championships in Forres.

Martin, who at the beginning of the month took the Scottish title at Kilmarnock, covered the 8k course at Grant Park in 22 minutes 43 seconds, crossing the finish line 30 seconds clear of his nearest pursuer Frank Hurley, Cambuslang Harriers 23.13, with Stanley Owen, Salford Harriers 23.21 in third place.

A contingent of skwerls headed to the sunnier climes of the Canary Islands to take part in the Trail Fuentealta Vilaflor 30.7k and 42k races where they had a successful time picking up a clutch of category prizes.

In the 30.7k event Brian Cruikshank was leading over-50, Bill Duff headed the over-65 age group with Zoey Johnston the first female finisher. Carole Mowbray was third overall and first over-50 in the longer 42k. Other skwerls taking part were Ann Davidson, John Wilmot and Leonard and Lynne Zabek.

Closer to home the latest batch of Get fit Falkland members completed their couch to 5k programme with their graduation day at the St Andrews parkrun. Glenrothes duo Dave Clark and Hayley Brown headed the respective male and female finishers at the Kirkcaldy parkrun.

FTR members were all set to take part in the Alloa Half Marathon and Errol 10k however both events had to be cancelled owing to the treacherous underfoot conditions.