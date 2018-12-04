Falkland Trail Runners well represented in Bob Stark Memorial Race

There was a good turnout of Falkland Trail Runners as part of one hundred and fifty runners were in Falkland on Sunday morning for the Bob Stark Memorial 5k race.

Kevin Murray in 26th place was the leading Skwerl, one place behind came Lyle Allan who was second in the M60 category. Susanne Lumsden led home the female contingent in 48th place overall and first in the F40 age group. The Fife AC trio of Sam Fernando, Alistair Gudgin and Ben Sandilands filled the leading three places in the race.

FTR results: 26 Kevin Murray 22.05,27 & 2 M60 Lyle Allan 22.10, 48 & 1 F40 Susanne Lumsden 23.56, 59 Mike Alcock 25.16, 61 Kevin Funnell 25.27, 66 Bill Gillan 25.41, 68 Gillian Ireland 25.59, 89 Bill Duff 27.49, 104 Rosemary Lee 29.42, 107 Alison Marven 29.48, 120 Jude Alcock 31.49, 130 John Lee 33.38.

After setting a new over-60 record in the Mosman parkrun in Australia the previous week, FTR’s Ann Harley was at it again equaling the record in the same category in the Curl Curl parkrun in the suburbs of Sydney. This was only one of eight parkruns that the Skwerls took part in on Saturday morning. Bryan Innes was the leading finisher at Lochore Meadows. Full results online.

St Andrews-7 Jamie Lessells 18.35, 16 Gordon Laing 20.39, 18 Tony Martin 20.58, 45 Bill Gillan 23.56, 119 Karen Campbell 30.21, 157 Graeme Braid 35.12.

Kirkcaldy-36 Ross McArthur 23.19, 38 & 4F Susie Harley 23.25, 70 John Clark 26.14, 79 Kevin Murray 26.53, 113 Jacqueline Cook 30.37.

Curl Curl- 81 & 8F Ann Harley 24.09.

Loch Leven-17 Andy Cameron 25.22PB, 46 Sue Hogg 31.40.

Plean-34 & 9F Alison Marven 30.01.

Camperdown-115 Bill Duff 30.31.

Lochore Meadows-1 Bryan Innes 18.17,42 William Starkey 26.31, 88 Kim Gilbert

35.09.

Falkirk-81 Andy Harley 26.22.