Falkland Trail Runners year comes to an end

The curtain came down on the 2017 racing year for the Falkland Trail Runners with many taking part in the Chilly Willy Hogmanay Trail Race from the Pitcairn Centre in Glenrothes.

With underfoot conditions treacherous due to ice and mud the race organisers Tony Martin and Brian Cruikshank had to make 11th hour alterations to the route.

The impact of Storm Dylan was also felt with high winds and driving rain, meaning the conditions were far from pleasant for those taking part.

Fifty five hardy souls did brave the elements and it was Glenrothes athlete Chris Russell who came home in first place in 15 minutes 13 seconds.

Falkland Trail Runner Susan Harley was first female completing the course in 19 minutes 32 seconds which also place her 13th overall.

Conditions also put paid to a number of the Saturday morning parkruns with underfoot conditions too dangerous.

A few did take place and attracted a few of the Skwerls. Tom Ashton who was the sole FTR participant at the Camperdown run in Dundee came home in 1st place in 17,54s.

Brian Cruikshank was sixth overall and first over-59 at the Perth parkrun finishing the 5k course in 18m 47s.

He was followed home by fellow skwerls 37 Kevin Murray 22.18, 89 William Starkey 25.22, 110 Bill Gillan 26.39 and Sue Hogg 38.14.

Len and Lynne Zabek took part in the Ganavan Sands parkrun at Oban finishing 18th and 22nd respectively in 27.26 and 29.58.

It was also a special year for Bill Duff who managed an incredible 120 races in 2017.